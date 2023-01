2022 sports year in review for Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we get ready to turn the calendar over, we first look back on a busy sports year here in the Central Valley.

In the video above, Action News Sports Director Stephen Hicks takes a look at the top moments featuring our local teams and athletes in 2022.

Note: this video was produced before Mike Batesole annoucned he was stepping down as head coach at Fresno State. For more on his time leading the Diamond Dogs click here.