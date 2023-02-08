At least 3 Americans killed during earthquake in Turkey and Syria, US State Department confirms

ABC News' Marcus Moore reports on the urgent search for survivors after the 7.8 magnitude quake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday.

At least three Americans were killed in the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria this week, the State Department confirmed Wednesday.

"We can confirm reports of at least three U.S. citizens killed in southeastern Türkiye," they said. "Our staff in Türkiye and here in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to these victims and their family members."

U.S. officials said they are working closely with local authorities and other partner organizations to assist any U.S. citizens in affected areas.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the victims and to the families of all of those affected," department officials added.

The identity of the Americans has not yet been released.

More than 11,000 people have been reported killed and tens of thousands of others injured by the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Thousands of buildings collapsed in the two nations and aid agencies are warning of "catastrophic" repercussions in northwest Syria, where millions of vulnerable and displaced people were already relying on humanitarian support.

Massive rescue efforts are underway with the global community offering assistance in search and recovery operations. Meanwhile agencies have warned that fatalities from the disaster could climb significantly higher.