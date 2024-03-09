Oscars 2024: Acting nominees represent hometowns across the country

As long as there have been movies, people have come from all over, hoping to make it in Hollywood. This year's Oscar nominees are representing hometowns from coast to coast.

Danielle Brooks from "The Color Purple" is from Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randoph and Colman Domingo are all from the Philadelphia area.

Emma Stone is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lily Gladstone from Browning, Montana.

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert De Niro are native New Yorkers while America Ferrera and Jodie Foster are both from Los Angeles.

Sterling K. Brown is from St. Louis, Missouri and Annette Benning is from Topeka, Kansas.

Mark Ruffalo is a Midwesterner too -- hailing from Kenosha, Wisconsin.