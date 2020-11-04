Election 2020 Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heated race between Democrat TJ Cox and Republican David Valadao for the District 21 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives is separated by hundreds of votes on Tuesday night.The 21st District includes all of Kings County as well as portions of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.As of 11:00 pm with roughly 65% of the expected vote counted, David Valadao is leading TJ Cox 51.1% to 48.9%.The tight race is a rematch of 2018, when Cox unseated Valadao.In that election, Cox didn't declare victory until 22 days after Election Night and won by just over 860 votes. Absentee ballots could lead to a delay in election results for this race.