22-year-old dies in solo fatal crash in Laton, CHP says

Investigators say the 22-year-old man was driving a Chevy Corvette at more than 100 miles per hour when he approached a curve.

LATON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in the South Valley.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Mount Whitney and Latonia avenues in the town of Laton after 3 a..m Sunday.

Investigators say the man was driving a Chevy Corvette at more than 100 miles per hour when he approached a curve.

He allegedly hit a utility pole, several fences, and a parked car before rolling over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say DUI is a suspected factor in the crash.