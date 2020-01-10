27-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting minor in Visalia

The Visalia Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man for molesting a girl.Officers say the suspect, Nathan Valentino, approached the girl - a minor - and touched her inappropriately about 4:30 on Thursday afternoon near Oak Ave and Locust St in Visalia.Valentino has been booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trail Facility on the charges of lewd acts with a minor, annoying or molesting a minor with a prior conviction and a parole violation.Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 559-713-4738.