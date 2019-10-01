murder

3 arrested for fatal shooting at Merced park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to a double shooting that killed one man and left a teen injured at a Merced park.

In August, Merced Police say a man in his twenties and a teen were shot in Merino Park. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the man died from his injuries.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy for murder, and 23-year-old Deshawn Peterson and 26-year-old Dasha Winzer for accessory to the crime.

Police say there is still an open investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact 209-388-7771.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
