3 men arrested for drive-by shooting in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police arrested three men in connection to a drive-by shooting Friday, but they say the suspects missed their target.
Officers responded to O Street near Church after getting reports about the drive-by and then they received a second call about a drive-by a few blocks away.
They pulled over a car with three men inside and found two guns.
Officers say one of the suspects had a gunshot wound himself. An investigation is underway. The suspect is expected to survive his injuries.
