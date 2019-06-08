drive by shooting

3 men arrested for drive-by shooting in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police arrested three men in connection to a drive-by shooting Friday, but they say the suspects missed their target.

Officers responded to O Street near Church after getting reports about the drive-by and then they received a second call about a drive-by a few blocks away.

They pulled over a car with three men inside and found two guns.

Officers say one of the suspects had a gunshot wound himself. An investigation is underway. The suspect is expected to survive his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerarrestshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
Police seek suspects in Visalia drive-by shooting
Police: Man shot twice after fight in Southeast Fresno
2 arrested for drive-by shooting in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News