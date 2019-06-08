3 men arrested for drive-by shooting in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police arrested three men in connection to a drive-by shooting Friday, but they say the suspects missed their target.Officers responded to O Street near Church after getting reports about the drive-by and then they received a second call about a drive-by a few blocks away.They pulled over a car with three men inside and found two guns.Officers say one of the suspects had a gunshot wound himself. An investigation is underway. The suspect is expected to survive his injuries.