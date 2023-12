1 man killed following deadly shooting in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after a shooting in Orosi Saturday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:15 p.m. on Avenue 413 near Road 124.

Deputies found a 46-year-old man who had been shot.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the man later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.