Multiple people hospitalized after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were hospitalized after a house fire broke out in central Fresno Tuesday morning.Fire crews arrived at the house on Sussex Way and Harrison Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. to find it engulfed in flames.Officials say cars and debris in the yard made it difficult for firefighters to fight the blaze and get everyone out safely.Seven people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and one person was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.