Central Valley Meat Co. in Hanford cited, facing fines for lack of COVID-19 safety measures

CalOSHA claims the company did not notify employees of potential COVID-19 exposure and failed to supply face coverings for workers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley Meat Company in Hanford was cited and could face up to $50,000 in fines for not protecting their workers from COVID-19, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CalOSHA) said on Wednesday.

CalOSHA claims the company did not notify employees of potential COVID-19 exposure and failed to supply face coverings for workers.

The department said it's been investigating the meat company since April 29 after receiving complaints. It issued formal citations on December 11.

Central Valley Meat Company is one of eight employers the state has cited for violations.

RELATED: Employees vent as outbreak grows at Central Valley Meat Co

In May, employees at the facility spoke to Action News, calling for safer conditions and voicing their frustrations with the company after over 100 workers contracted the virus.

"Enforcement of COVID-19 protections at meatpacking and food processing facilities has been a priority of Cal/OSHA given the high rates of positive cases and alarming number of deaths among food processing workers," CalOSHA Chief Doug Parker said in a press release.

Read CalOSHA's inspection report here:

(Click/tap here to see document in new window)


