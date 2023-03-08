National 988 suicide hotline offers new services 24/7 for LGBTQ community

A national suicide hotline aimed at helping the LGBTQ community is expanding its services, now offering text and chat services 24/7.

The government-backed 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline started offering a pilot program for the LGBTQ community in September after $7.2 million in funding was provided by the federal U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

But the chat and text options of the pilot program were only available at select hours. Now they will be offered around-the-clock.

From the start of the program through the end of February, about 11% of chats and texts coming through the lifeline have been for the LGBTQ specialists, along with 6% of calls, a SAMHSA official told ABC News. Those accounted for about 138,000 total contacts.

Anyone experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises is asked to call the three-digit line at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

LGBTQ youth and adults can dial 3 after reaching the main hotline to be routed to a counselor specially trained to support their needs.

You can also go online to the lifeline here.