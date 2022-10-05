Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, breaks AL record for most in a season

The four-time Major League Baseball All-Star played for the Diamond Dogs from 2011-2013.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Diamond Dog Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris' American League record of 61.

The 30-year-old took Jesus Tinoco of the Texas Rangers deep in the first inning. Everyone from the Yankees ran out of the dugout to celebrate with Judge at home plate.

Judge tied Maris' record of 61 home runs on September 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This was the Yankees' 161st game of the season. They finish the regular season on Wednesday before the playoffs as the #2 seed.