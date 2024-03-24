Firefighters contain fire at abandoned building in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked an apartment fire in Central Fresno on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1 pm on Tyler Avenue and Bond Street.

The bottom floor of the abandoned structure was engulfed in flames.

Crews searched the other floors of the building and found no one inside.

Firefighters say the wind was a concern during the fire fight.

Neighbors reported that they saw some people inside the building before the fire.

Police are investigating their involvement as fire investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames.