Quinta Brunson talks new season of 'Abbott Elementary' on GMA

For fans of ABC's "Abbot Elementary," class is nearly back in session. Season 3 of the hit television series makes its debut on Wednesday.

The actor, writer and creator of the show, Quinta Brunson, stopped by "Good Morning America" on Monday to talk about the new season.

She said Season 3 will be a shortened season because of the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes.

"We have 14 episodes and I really wanted to make sure every single one was packed with a punch because we only have so much time with our audience," Brunson said. "But it naturally forced the writers and cast to want to put on incredible performances for each episode."

She also teased some "major changes" for the new season.

Brunson also talked about how she's paying it forward with a "Lunch Break with Abbott Elementary National Tour," which made a stop in Philadelphia last week.

"It's a big lunch box that is traveling the country right now and it is carrying supplies and free lunches for teachers and students," Brunson said.

The tour, which kicked off in New York on Thursday, made stops at the Frances Willard School in Port Richmond, James R. Ludlow Elementary in Kensington, and Gloria Casarez Elementary in Kensington.

The tour will also head to schools in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

The one-hour season premiere of "Abbott Elementary" airs Feb. 7 on ABC.

