Business

Some Valley businesses eligible to have liquor license renewal fees waived

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 59,000 businesses throughout the state are currently eligible to have their liquor license renewal fees waived.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package last month.

"These are good steps to a positive new year," says Chuck Van Fleet, President of the Fresno Chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

For many owners, this means saving hundreds of dollars.

Lincoln Pub and Grub Owner Aaron Gossett says it means an extra $2,000 he can put towards other expenses.

"Every little bit helps," he said. "Whether it be $5,000 from Fresno, $15,000 from the state of California, if you keep adding it up, it keeps us open for one more month."

According to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, only certain liquor licenses are eligible for this help.

To qualify, the license being renewed must have been active between March 1 and December 31 of last year.

Their license must also expire between this month and February of 2023.

Van Fleet says this help should have come much sooner.

"It's an extra thousand bucks that I could have been paying employees and trying to keep people," he said.

Van Fleet says many liquor license owners were preparing to file a lawsuit against the state -- since they had to pay their full renewal fees, without getting full use out of their licenses during the pandemic.

"I think they heard that and they took a good listen to it, and they decided they needed to take action on it," he said.

In order to apply, business owners must fill out an application before their license expires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinessalcohol
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed at apartment in east central Fresno, police say
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Garage fire quickly contained at apartment in northeast Fresno
Man shot and killed at hotel in west central Fresno, police say
Congressman Jim Costa visits COVID vaccine clinic in NE Fresno
Car crashes into fence of church in Downtown Fresno
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
Show More
Eight people displaced after apartment fire in NW Fresno
1 year after Valley's first confirmed COVID case
Family aiming to visit all In-N-Out locations comes to Central CA
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
Fire quickly contained by firefighters at central Fresno car wash
More TOP STORIES News