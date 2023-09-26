ABC30 enters new partnership with KMJ Radio

You can catch Action News reports on TV, online and now, inside your car by tuning into KMJ radio weekday mornings on 580 AM and 105.9 FM.

"Our goal at ABC30 is to always provide Central California families with the best news, weather and information," says ABC30 General Manager Michael Carr. "This partnership with KMJ is going to allow us to reach even more people all the time through this radio partnership. It's a big win for the Valley."

KMJ radio host Christopher Gabriel handles the morning drive.

He says ABC30 is always on in the studios, so he welcomes the opportunity to work together to help listeners stay connected.

"What it means is we're going to get access to a lot of great reports, whether it's news, whether it's sports, whether it's human interest," he said. "The amount of work that comes out of ABC30 is going to benefit us on the radio side in infinite amount of ways."

ABC30 Meteorologist Kevin Musso will help keep KMJ listeners up to date with regular weather forecasts.

"Our weather team is the best in the Valley," Carr said. "Kevin does a great job. I think the ability to have Kevin tell you what your day's going to look like, what's ahead for your weekend, on the morning KMJ show is going to be great. "

The partnership between ABC30 and KMJ combines two powerful news platforms.

"You guys do it better than anybody, and I think we do it pretty well here," Gabriel said. "When you get that combination, I think good things are going to happen for your viewers and for the listeners."

KMJ runs regular news briefs at the top and bottom of the hour. Gabriel hopes to see the partnership grow.

