Suspected DUI driver in deadly rear-end crash on Highway 41 identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 65-year-old Mary Hardin of Helotes, Texas.

Officials say Hardin was in the Central Valley serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old David Alvarado of Madera is the suspected DUI driver who crashed into Hardin.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of northbound Highway 41 and Manning Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says a Nissan and a Camaro were stopped at the intersection's light when a man driving a Ford pickup truck rear-ended the Nissan, pushing it into the Camaro.

The woman driving the Nissan, now known as Hardin, died at the scene. An unidentified man in the car with Hardin was rushed to the hospital with significant injuries.

The man driving the Camaro and the Ford driver were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities arrested the man driving the Ford pickup for driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.