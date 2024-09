Police asking for public's help in finding at-risk Fresno man

Fresno police are asking for your help in finding a missing man. 62-year-old Simon Valdivia was last seen Thursday in downtown Fresno.

Fresno police are asking for your help in finding a missing man. 62-year-old Simon Valdivia was last seen Thursday in downtown Fresno.

Fresno police are asking for your help in finding a missing man. 62-year-old Simon Valdivia was last seen Thursday in downtown Fresno.

Fresno police are asking for your help in finding a missing man. 62-year-old Simon Valdivia was last seen Thursday in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

62-year-old Simon Valdivia was last seen Thursday in downtown Fresno.

Valdivia weighs 145 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

He does have a medical condition and may be disoriented as he has not taken his medication.

If you see him or know where he may be, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department