Fresno Unified board officially names Misty Her as interim superintendent

The first woman and the first Asian-American to lead Fresno Unified took her place Wednesday night at the head of the dias in the board room of district headquarters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified's interim superintendent Misty Her laid out her plans and goals for the district's future in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Last Friday, board members appointed Her to the position, making her the first woman to lead the district. Her's contract was ratified at Wednesday night's school board meeting in Downtown Fresno.

For Her, becoming interim superintendent is a full-circle moment.

She recalled the time when she was a student sitting in the school board chambers back in 1992.

Her has over 30 years of educational experience and served as Bob Nelson's deputy superintendent.

Her says, her goals is to provide high-quality education for every student in the district and to create an environment for students to thrive in.

Her focus right now? To close out the school years strong, and to enter the next semester with clarity and focus.

The board is still in the process of searching for a permanent replacement for Nelson.

He is scheduled to leave in July for a position at Fresno State. Nelson will be serving as a special advisor to Her until then.

The search for Nelson's replacement will also be discussed at the meeting.

Her says she supports a nationwide search for the next superintendent and adds that she's looking forward to participating in the process.

Full News Conference: