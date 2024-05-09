ONLY ON ACTION NEWS: 1-on-1 with Fresno Unified's Misty Her following historic appointment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a stroke of timing that Misty Her's confirmation is expected as Fresno Unified's interim leader during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Misty is proud to be Hmong-American, but in an exclusive interview, she talked candidly about some people's pre-conceived notions of an Asian woman in a leadership position.

She is the first woman and Asian-American to become Interim Superintendent in the Fresno Unified School District's 151-year history.

And she remains the highest-ranking Hmong American in K-12th grade education in the country.

Where Misty started off is a story of great struggle and survival.

Her family fled Laos, fearing death for her father who served with U.S. forces in the CIA's "Secret War".

They lived in a refugee camp until immigrating to the U.S. when Misty was in 1st grade.

Having grown up in Fresno Unified, Misty became a teacher, then rose to Deputy Superintendent and now serves as Interim Superintendent. Her unwavering commitment lies with the growth of the district and the betterment of its students.

But she answers doubters who might say she's not strong or assertive enough to handle California's 3rd largest school district.

Action News Anchor Margot asked tough questions about Fresno Unfied's struggles. From the controversial superintendent search process to the district's shortcomings in student achievement.

