Argument between father and son leads to shooting in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after deputies say he was shot by his father in Madera County.

The sheriff's office says it happened just after 9 am Wednesday at a home on Avenue 14 near Skyview Road in the Madera Ranchos area.

Deputies say the 63-year-old father and 28-year-old son got into an argument, which led to the son pushing his father.

Authorities say the son then followed his dad back into the house and went toward him, which led to the father pulling out a gun and shooting his son in the leg.

The son was airlifted to the hospital. The father was taken away in an ambulance.

Their identities and conditions have not yet been released.