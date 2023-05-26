ABC30 KFSN-TV Video duplication and footage licensing

KFSN-TV footage comes from our award-winning ABC30 Action News programs.

We make some of our footage available for licensing in television programming, documentaries, feature films, educational projects, and corporate films.

If that's you, please follow the steps below:

Request: Please fill out the form below with the details of your request.

Review: A KFSN-TV video licensing representative will contact you to discuss your project and review your request. Please allow up to two weeks for a reply, this department is not staffed daily. We appreciate your patience.

Research: If research is required to locate the footage (i.e. specific subjects, dates or content), a research fee, payable in advance via PayPal, is charged.

Screen: For a fee, payable in advance via PayPal, a screener is produced (which may include a watermark) and digitally delivered.

License: Licensing is required for commercial, internet, or any shared use KFSN-TV footage. Our footage may not be used in connection with the exploitation, advertising, publicity or promotion of the program licensee. The license is intended for sharing our story "as is", without any implied endorsement by KFSN-TV. The licensing fee is determined by how many seconds/minutes of master footage are requested.

Master: Upon receipt of full payment via PayPal, KFSN-TV will send the fully executed license agreement and the master footage (in the file format requested) to licensee electronically via Slingshot or by mail on DVD.

Use: The licensed footage is yours to use per the terms of the licensing agreement. There are no refunds or credits for unused footage.