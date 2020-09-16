Community & Events

Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires

The devastating wildfires ravaging the West have burned millions of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Join ABC30 and the Red Cross to help families in need with a Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.

From 4 am to 7 pm, we will be taking calls and donations.

The Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter and comfort.

RELATED: ABC30 stations to hold 'Day of Giving' to help families in need

ABC stations up and down the West Coast are rallying together to help those families in need by hosting the Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.

Watch ABC30 to find out how you can help. To donate online, visit RedCross.org/ABC.

TRACK THE FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA WITH THIS INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


