Celebrity tattoo artist holds raffle fundraiser for Tulare charter school

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebrity tattoo artist is hoping to make a difference in the lives of some Central Valley students this holiday season, but he needs your help.
COVID-19 has hit hard for Accelerated Charter High School in Tulare. The high school lost thousands of dollars in funding, leading to some difficult budget cuts.
"I always try to provide them with a t-shirt and a sweatshirt," said Principal Wendi Powell. "Because they don't have things at home. So being able to provide them with a t-shirt when its 100-plus degrees in our town then the sweatshirt when its in the 30s and 40s."
But that wasn't in the books for this year. That's where celebrity tattoo artist, Travis Ross, stepped in.
"We try to do a community project in every city we go to with the Lost Cove, and for me personally, I speak at a lot of high schools and juvenile dentition centers," said Ross.
Thanks to the Tulare tattoo shop, Body Art Gallery, the MTV star heard about the high school's hardships.
"I personally went to a continuation school and middle school, so it really touched me," said Ross. "When Joseph hit me up and said my dad works for the school, they need some funds. It was a perfect match made in heaven for us."
Ross is holding a fundraising raffle. The prize is a full day of tattooing.
"High school and growing up was pretty rough for me. I was in and out of foster care, in and out of houses," said Ross. "I lived in a bunch of different states, and these kids really need something."
Tickets are $25, and proceeds will go straight toward providing Accelerated Charter High School students something personal to help build pride and connect with their school community.
"Right now, it's tough with them, especially on Zoom through the holiday season, and they're struggling," explained Powell. "I just want to give them some type of award for what they have done."
"They need to see that someone like myself comes from where they came from," said Ross. "They need to see they could have that opportunity. They are our future."
They're hoping to raise $2,500, but would gladly love to exceed that goal. To purchase tickets visit the lostcovecompany.com.
