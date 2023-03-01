Law enforcement and educators meet for active shooter prevention conference in Fresno

Uvalde, Parkland, and so many others. Cities across the country have become synonymous with school shootings.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Uvalde, Parkland, and so many others. Cities across the country have become synonymous with school shootings.

Here in Central California, law enforcement and educators are doing what they can to make sure they know how to handle an active shooter threat.

They all met Tuesday at Career Technical Education Charter High School in Fresno.

Fresno County Superintendent Dr. Michele Copher hopes parents have peace of mind knowing their kid is safe while at school.

"When they drop their children off at the curb in front of our schools, that we have plans and protocols to make sure that their children have optimum learning experience that mitigates any sense of fear," said Copher.

Copher said there are new threats daily. It's why she invited FBI agents to the conference.

Sean Ragan is a special agent with the FBI in Sacramento. He said the agency is always working to get ahead of an active shooter or violence against schools.

"There is a way to prevent this violence from occurring. It's not just that we have to wait for it to happen, and then react to it and then help those victims and stop it," said Ragan.

Ragan said it's a team approach to prevention. From city and county law enforcement to mental health partners, the FBI includes everyone in the community to help.

"We're trying to teach our educators and law enforcement partners about types of behaviors that people could look for," said Ragan.

So what can you do? Well, Ragan says if you see something say something. You can report suspicious behavior at the school the student attends, local law enforcement or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

