Several adults rescued from San Joaquin River in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are safe after having to be rescued from the fast-moving San Joaquin River in Fresno County.

First responders were called out just after one this afternoon to Friant Road at North fork road in Friant.

There they found five people stuck in various points of the river after their canoes and rafts overturned.

There were two other victims out of the water on the north side of the river.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, American Ambulance and CAL FIRE Fresno County worked together on the water rescue.

All the victims were taken to safety.

Firefighters are now reminding the public about how dangerous the river can be.

''Even though the San Joaquin river is open for recreation with the water flow coming out of the friant dam - it's still dangerous the currents are still dangerous," Roger Raines said. "They just need to be very very careful about what they are doing in the water.''

Authorities say all the people rescued were adults.

No injuries were reported.