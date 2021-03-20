covid-19

Adventist Health hospitals to honor COVID-19 victims Friday night

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday night at 8 pm, blue lights were to be cast on the front of four Adventist Health hospitals, including Hanford.

A moment of silence was also to be held.

All to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 in the Central Valley and across the country, on the one-year anniversary of California's first stay-at-home order.

"So we're just remembering them today," Dr. Gurvinder Kaur said. "We want to have a safe and a beautiful and a peaceful way to say today is the one-year anniversary."

Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley, says as of Friday, there are approximately 20 COVID-19 patients being treated at the four hospitals.

That's a dramatic decrease from the winter surge that overwhelmed many California medical facilities.

"We had more than 100, sometimes close to 150 patients that had COVID in the high surges of January," Kaur said.

Kaur says we're not out of the woods yet, and there are concerns surrounding spring break travel and gatherings.

But she believes the vaccine is our hope for brighter and healthier days ahead.

Adventist Health is now offering the shot to eligible patients at its clinics, including those with high-risk medical conditions.

As for hospital staff, Kaur says they're finally beginning to breathe easier.

"Our frontline (staff) has gone through a lot but now finally they're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Kaur said. "I thank them every day for the extra work that they took on during this time. This was not easy for anybody."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshanfordhealthhanfordcoronaviruspandemicstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Valley school districts prepare for 3-feet distancing
COVID 365: Spotlight on positives after 1 year of COVID
Fresno grocery store vaccinating employees on site for free
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 infected with U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno Co.
Court allows sale of Fresno's Tower Theatre
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Deputies identify man found dead in Fresno Co. orchard
Tulare County to hold another mass vaccination clinic
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
Show More
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
1 killed in crash near Porterville, CHP says
COVID antibodies detected in newborns after moms are vaccinated
Woman hospitalized at CRMC for 4 months
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
More TOP STORIES News