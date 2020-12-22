Adventist Health Hanford begins vaccinating employees against COVID-19

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Frank Gavini became the first Adventist Health Central Valley Network employee to receive his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.He's encouraging all healthcare workers to follow his lead."Taking the vaccination is better than getting the virus and potentially dying," he said.Kings County Public Health delivered hundreds of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Adventist Health Hanford on Friday.The vials were stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer over the weekend, and on Monday, vaccinations began in the hospital's cafeteria."I think it's important to get it as a healthcare provider so that we can stay in the fight longer and continue to provide the best care that we can here at Adventist," said Jose, a Registered Nurse at the hospital.The medical director of the emergency department in Hanford hopes residents of Kings County will get the shot as soon as they're able to.The county has seen more than 2,500 new COVID cases over the last two weeks, and has surpassed 100 deaths since the start of the pandemic."This is just something else we have in our arsenal to be able to hold out against this pandemic. Everything we do has a benefit to it and there's a reason for it. And this is one thing that will help keep you and especially your friends and family safe," said Dr. Babak Yekta.Adventist Health will also be vaccinating staff members at its other Central Valley medical centers this week.As part of a statement, the network's patient care executive said:"We are confident that the vaccine will change the trajectory of the pandemic."