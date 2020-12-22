COVID-19 vaccine

Adventist Health Hanford begins vaccinating employees against COVID-19

Kings County Public Health delivered hundreds of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Adventist Health Hanford on Friday.
By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Frank Gavini became the first Adventist Health Central Valley Network employee to receive his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

He's encouraging all healthcare workers to follow his lead.

"Taking the vaccination is better than getting the virus and potentially dying," he said.

Kings County Public Health delivered hundreds of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Adventist Health Hanford on Friday.

The vials were stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer over the weekend, and on Monday, vaccinations began in the hospital's cafeteria.

"I think it's important to get it as a healthcare provider so that we can stay in the fight longer and continue to provide the best care that we can here at Adventist," said Jose, a Registered Nurse at the hospital.

The medical director of the emergency department in Hanford hopes residents of Kings County will get the shot as soon as they're able to.

The county has seen more than 2,500 new COVID cases over the last two weeks, and has surpassed 100 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

"This is just something else we have in our arsenal to be able to hold out against this pandemic. Everything we do has a benefit to it and there's a reason for it. And this is one thing that will help keep you and especially your friends and family safe," said Dr. Babak Yekta.

Adventist Health will also be vaccinating staff members at its other Central Valley medical centers this week.

As part of a statement, the network's patient care executive said:
"We are confident that the vaccine will change the trajectory of the pandemic."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshanfordkings countyhanfordcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
ICU capacities for Central California counties
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News