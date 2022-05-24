Housing Watch

Fresno County's LGBTQ+ community faces housing barriers, report shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County's LGBTQ+ community faces housing barriers, report shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Fresno County continues to find solutions to a lack of affordable housing, many marginalized groups feel the impact, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Fresno State's Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and the organization, Trans-E-Motion, released the first housing report in Fresno County focused on the LGBTQ+ community.

There are nearly 20 pages - some filled with experiences of discrimination when applying to rent or buy. This is despite the California Fair Employment and Housing Act that protects against landlord discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"They've got great credit, check all of that stuff, right references and all of that, and then they go see the place because that's usually the next step. Then either the landlord or the person who's working for that landlord or whatever recognizes that they are LGBTQ, especially discriminatory towards trans people, then all of a sudden that unit is no longer available," explained Katherine Fobear.

Fobear, a Fresno State professor, conducted the year-long study with Fresno EOC and Trans-E-Motion.

She said the lack of affordable housing and the discrimination many in the LGBTQ+ community face leave them with nowhere to go.

According to the report, close to 50% of those surveyed experienced homelessness in the past two years.

Fobear added that many in the LGBTQ+ community also report discrimination and fear of being targeted in emergency shelters.

"They are either being denied to go to shelters because of their gender identity, or they are being outed by either staff or by like locals who are staying at these places," she said.

Fobear hopes releasing the housing report to the public brings more awareness to the issues and results in solutions - mainly giving the LGBTQ+ community a seat at the table when it comes to solving housing issues.

"We're also asking to think about LGBTQ people who are part of these communities but are also experiencing additional barriers," she said.

The group now plans to present its findings to city and county officials.

The public can view the full housing report here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresno countylgbtq+housinghousing watchaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING WATCH
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking; 8 families to receive new home
Housing Watch: Looking at real estate forecast of Fresno area
What new CA program for first-time homebuyers means for Valley
Fresno rent prices spiked 4.4% in April, report says
TOP STORIES
Central CA continues to see high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day
Reedley police officers fatally shoot suspect after chase, carjacking
Debbie Dorian murder suspect hoping for separate trial on sex crimes
Burglary at KJE Tiny Homes brings business to a halt
Clovis Unified seniors visit former elementary schools as tradition
Massive fire started by possible arsonist destroys Fresno home
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
Show More
Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
Murdered for Millions | ABC30 Original Documentary
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Madera County
Woman given photos that connects Central California and Portugal
1 found dead, 3 injured on beach below Southern California cliff
More TOP STORIES News