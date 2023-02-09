Trailblazer Awards at the Fresno African American Historical and Cultural Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spend an elegant night in Fresno honoring local trailblazers.

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley hosts its annual Black History Month Celebration to honor the unsung voices of African Americans in the central valley.

The celebration emceed by Action News reporter Brittany Jacob begins at 6:00 p.m. at 1st Class Events and Designs (formerly known as The Loft) 1028 N. Fulton Street, Fresno on February 24, 2023.

The Black History Month Banquet commemorates local and national black history and celebrates black culture and contributions from throughout the valley.

The museum will honor Trailblazers Brenda Buckingham, Dr. Arrie Smith, Dr. Crystal Jackson, Honorable Anita Evans, Honorable Kimberly Tapscott-Munson, Judge Glenda Allen Hill, Larry Cormier, Pastor BT Lewis, Professor Thomas-Whit Ellis. Rodney Murphy, Shantay Davies-Balch and Ryan McClarty will also be honored for their contributions to the community.

The evening also includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Proceeds will help the museum continue its mission of providing exhibits, events and educational opportunities for children and adults.

Get ticket information by calling (559) 544-1857 or https://www.aahcmsjv.com/trailblazers2023