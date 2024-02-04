Local trailblazers honored at African American Museum Trailblazer Awards

It was an elegant Saturday night in Fresno as local trailblazers were honored.

It was an elegant Saturday night in Fresno as local trailblazers were honored.

It was an elegant Saturday night in Fresno as local trailblazers were honored.

It was an elegant Saturday night in Fresno as local trailblazers were honored.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an elegant night in Fresno as local trailblazers were honored.

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley hosted its annual Black History Month Celebration to honor the unsung voices of African Americans in the Central Valley.

The event was held at the Golden Palace Event Center in west central Fresno.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the celebration, which Action News reporter Brianna Willis emceed.

The evening also included dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Proceeds will help the museum continue its mission of providing exhibits, events and educational opportunities for children and adults.