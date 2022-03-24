Valley air conditioning companies busy as temperatures rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is expected to hit record-breaking temperatures on Thursday, causing the region to feel more like Summer than Spring.
Many homeowners are starting to turn on their AC.
Clovis resident David Chung chose to get his unit serviced before making that big switch.
"We want to make sure everything is working adequately - get a check-in," he said. "Get it serviced and then even look into a warranty."
"We can go out and see how it's performing," says Comfort Pro Heating and Cooling Owner Mitchell Tatarakis. "You don't want to wait to turn it on. You don't want until it hits 90 degrees and it not work."
On Thursday, the company has taken more than a dozen calls, which is a lot earlier than their normal peak season.
Tatarakis recommends homeowners get out and clean their ACs with the water hose. He also suggests to date your filter when you replace it, so you know when it's time for a new one.
He says proper maintenace prevents breakdowns.
"Breaking down at 110 degrees when everyone is booked is not the ideal situation for anybody," he said.
Denny Boyles with PG&E says now is the time to worry about your energy cost.
Boyles recommends making sure your account is current and also checking to see if you are eligible for different cost savings programs.
"We have a lot of different rate options," he said. "We have several different time of use options that are available now. More and more of our customers have electric vehicles -- there's rates for them and so that's a good start."
For more information, visit PG&E's website.
