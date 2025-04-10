Making sure your A/C unit is prepared as Valley temperatures rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For about a decade, Comfort Pro Heating and Cooling in Fresno has been serving customers up and down Highway 99.

General Manager Richard Bueno says their workload has been steady but expects an abundance of calls this Spring.

He says warmer days become important reminders for people to keep their HVAC units in tip-top shape.

"As soon as you get that first hot day, not in the 100s, but you feel the difference and you start hearing people a little worried that the heat is coming," Bueno said.

He recommends booking a maintenance appointment right away but before you pick up that phone, there are a few things you can tackle yourself.

Homeowners can remove the vent covers to clean away dust, and change out those air filters regularly to keep their systems clean and help prevent their unit from failing.

"All this stuff needs to get cleaned out and ready for the summer so it can pull in air easily and not struggle and basically overwork," Bueno said.

He also recommends being strategic about not turning your unit on and off during extreme summer heat.

"Just turn the degrees up a couple while you are not there," he said. "If you leave your unit off all day while you are at work and then come home, what happens is your unit will overwork for four or five hours, your energy bill will spike and you won't be comfortable."

Experts say regular maintenance and proper prevention can help you save money in the long run on costly repairs or replacements.

With tariffs up in the air, Bueno believes customers may notice the impact on their wallets.

"People have to take that in mind, and they have to understand this year might be a little different in cost when it comes to replacing that system," he said.

