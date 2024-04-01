Airbnb updates cancellation policy to cover 'unforeseen events'

It doesn't cover all incidents, including injuries or illness, or government obligations like jury duty.

Airbnb is making big changes to its cancellation policy to cover unforeseen events better.

The online property rental company says it will provide cancellation and refund support for guests when unexpected major events occur.

Those can include natural disasters, government travel restrictions or weather events that could impact a renter's ability to stay at a location.

The new policy overrides a host's own cancellation policy.

The updated policy will go into effect for all reservations on June 6.

For more information, visit Airbnb's website.