Massive drug bust: Northern California authorities recover over 92 pounds of illicit fentanyl

'This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic.'
Alameda Co. recovers more than 92 pounds of fentanyl in East Bay

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities in Northern California's Alameda County said on Saturday they have recovered 92.5 pounds of fentanyl and two illegal firearms.

The county's Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in Oakland and Hayward on Friday, and detectives with the sheriff's office found a manufacturing lab.



Authorities arrested one suspect while another is currently outstanding, according to an email to our sister station KGO-TV on Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies say the 92.58 pounds of illicit Fentanyl equals about 42,000 grams "that were headed for the streets of the Bay Area." The agency added: "This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

