LGBTQ+ Pride

Love is the air: Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on Pride-themed plane

Grab the tissues! Love was certainly in the air for this couple.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on plane

ALASKA -- Grab the tissues! Love was certainly in the air for this couple.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, surprised her girlfriend with an unforgettable wedding proposal on a flight to Los Angeles.

Rojas met her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, on a flight in 2020.

On Wednesday, she told Moncayo - a newly-hired Alaska Airlines pilot - she was taking her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A.

During the flight, Rojas got down on one knee and in true flight attendant-fashion, used the PA system to propose to Moncayo.

The aircraft was decked out in special décor as a "Pride in the Sky" plane in honor of Pride Month, according to Alaska Airlines.

But that's not how the story ends.

While Rojas was planning her proposal, Moncayo was also planning to propose that same day!

She popped the question when the plane arrived at the gate.

It's safe to say the couple is feeling double the love!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslgbtq+pridelgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthmarriagegood newsalaska airlinescaught on tapewedding proposalcaught on videoweddingsweddinglgbtfeel goodcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Biden signs executive order to combat anti-LGBTQ legislation
Watch full episode: 'On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride'
Boundary-breaking ballet star rises to fame on stage & social media
Gay Bingo raises funds for Philadelphians living with HIV
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large fire near Fresno railroad tracks
Fresno police arrest woman for stabbing
Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
Show More
FUSD trustees vote to have officers on middle school campuses
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
'Lightyear' stars tell message of teamwork in new Disney-Pixar film
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
Faith leaders denounce city choice to pull funding from Advance Peace
More TOP STORIES News