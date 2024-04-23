Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near river in Fairbanks, Alaska

It is not clear how many people were on board.

A Douglas C-54 aircraft has crashed Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Two people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alaska State Troopers and first responders from other state, federal and local agencies are heading to the scene of the crash, which took place around 10 a.m. local time, officials said.

The crash took place on the Tanana River a few miles from Fairbanks International Airport, according to officials.

"Alaska State Troopers are actively leading the response and we are cooperating with them," the airport said in a statement.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.