Alert regarding 'incident' at Canadian nuclear plant sent 'in error'

This stock photo shows cooling towers of a nuclear power plant against the blue sky. (Shutterstock)

TORONTO -- The Canadian province of Ontario accidentally sent out an emergency alert regarding an "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear plant.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public at Ontario's Pickering Nuclear Generating Station after the alert was sent out to phones Sunday morning.

Ontario Power Generation later tweeted that the alert "was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment."



This comes two years after Hawaii emergency officials mistakenly sent out an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward the state.

The false emergency alert apparently happened because "the wrong button was pushed," Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement.

He added, "Apparently, the wrong button was pushed and it took over 30 minutes for a correction to be announced. Parents and children panicked during those 30 minutes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuclear poweru.s. & worldthreat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa County Sheriff: 2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
Show More
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
New NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
More TOP STORIES News