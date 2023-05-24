Alex Murdaugh case: Convicted murderer indicted on 22 federal counts for alleged financial schemes

The disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is serving life in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A federal grand jury has indicted disbarred South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh on 22 charges in connection with schemes aimed at stealing money from his clients, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, the office said Wednesday in a news release.

Murdaugh, 54, "has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys' Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities," his attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said Wednesday in a statement.

"We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial," they said.

Murdaugh, a former personal injury attorney, is appealing his conviction this year in South Carolina for murdering his wife and grown son; he was sentenced to life in prison, CNN reported.

"Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers," US Attorney Adair Boroughs said of the alleged financial crimes. "South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public's trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

