All Elite Wrestling to make Fresno debut, tickets on-sale Friday

All Elite Wrestling will be making its Fresno debut on Jan. 18 at the Save Mart Center with tickets going on sale Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the newest wrestling company to take on WWE, is coming to Fresno for the first time ever.

AEW's Fresno debut will happen on Jan. 18, 2023, and will feature its main show, AEW Dynamite.

Following Dynamite-- its second televised show, AEW Rampage, will be taped following the live show.

This marks the first live televised wrestling show in Fresno in five years. The last televised show was WWE's Smackdown in December of 2018.

Tickets for AEW Dynamite and Rampage open to the general public, Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $30 plus fees.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or from the Save Mart Center box office at noon.