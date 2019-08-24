Alleged DUI driver causes crash in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver caused a traffic collision in northeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.
It happened at the intersection at Bullard and First Street just after 2 p.m.
Police say the driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
