Alleged DUI driver causes crash in northeast Fresno

It happened at the intersection at Bullard and First Street just after 2 p.m. (Monica Godinez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver caused a traffic collision in northeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Police say the driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

At this time, no arrests have been made.
