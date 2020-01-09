Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy after mother found dead

ROSWELL, New Mexico -- Police in New Mexico are on the hunt for a 3-year-old boy who went missing after family members found his mother dead in their home.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday to find 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico, who Roswell Police Department investigators believe is with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira.

Family members found the body of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez inside her home on the 600 block of East Forest Street and called police. Her death was classified as a homicide, officials said.

Officers have not ruled out Rico-Ruvira as a suspect, but said Osiel is "believed to be in DANGER if not located," according to the police department's social media post.

Osiel, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen on Sunday and it's unknown what he was wearing, police said.

Rico-Ruvira, 5-foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV of unknown year with an unknown license plate number, police said.

The FBI is working with the local police department in locating the father and son.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
