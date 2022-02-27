amber alert

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted in stolen vehicle in Northern California

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jacob Jardine who police say was abducted in a stolen 2008 Buick Enclave Sunday morning in Sunnyvale in Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol issued the AMBER Alert for five counties: Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.



Police tweeted Jardine's mother was unloading groceries when the car was stolen, with Jardine inside, at 3:51a.m. at the Travel Inn in Sunnyvale.



Jardine is described as about 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with red, curly hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Police say there are trying to contact Luong "Tammy" Huynh, 29, who might have information in locating Jardine.



The stolen vehicle has unknown paper license plates from Georgia with a spare tire on the right front wheel, a headlight and tail light out on the left side, and with a blue "Baby on Board" sticker on the back window.



Anyone who sees this vehicle is advised to call 911 immediately.

