Amy Schumer, Oscars 2022 host, 'still triggered and traumatized' after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

LOS ANGELES -- Oscars host Amy Schumer said on Instagram Wednesday she was "still triggered and traumatized" after witnessing actor Will Smith slap Chris Rock during the awards show Sunday.On Monday, Schumer had taken to Instagram to say "I think we are all gonna be processing tonight for a while," but later elaborated."Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she said early Wednesday morning. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."Rock, while presenting at Sunday's Academy Awards, joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's closely-cropped hair."Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said.In the film "G.I. Jane" star Demi Moore shaves her head.Will Smith took offense to the joke as Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.He strode on stage and slapped Rock in the face, before returning to his seat and yelling at Rock to "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"Smith issued an apology to Rock on Monday via a statement posted on social media.On Wednesday, the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to hold anwhere it will likely decide on whether to punish Smith.