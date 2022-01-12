california state senate

Andreas Borgeas not seeking another term in California State Senate

Andreas Borgeas not seeking another term in CA State Senate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Senator Andreas Borgeas announced on Tuesday he will not be seeking another term in the California State Senate.

Borgeas released a statement saying that representing the 8th Senate District has been an "extraordinary honor" and "privilege" and he looks forward to remaining "politically engaged".

The Fresno Republican was elected to the State Senate in 2018 and previously served on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Fresno City Council.

