Andreas Borgeas not seeking another term in California State Senate

After careful consideration I have decided not to pursue re-election to the California State Senate. It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve the nearly one-million residents in the eleven counties of the 8th Senate District. — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) January 11, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Senator Andreas Borgeas announced on Tuesday he will not be seeking another term in the California State Senate.Borgeas released a statement saying that representing the 8th Senate District has been an "extraordinary honor" and "privilege" and he looks forward to remaining "politically engaged".The Fresno Republican was elected to the State Senate in 2018 and previously served on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Fresno City Council.