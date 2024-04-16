Trial begins for man accused of 3 murders in Fresno

The trial could last between five and six weeks as prosecutors work through each shooting and as the defense team pushes back.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Andrew Hammond is now on trial for three Fresno murders. Opening statements got underway Monday morning.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a case about disrespect and what happens when the defendant, Andrew Hammond, feels that he's been disrespected," Deputy District Attorney Kelly Smith said to the jury.

The answer to the question, prosecutors say, is murder. They have charged Hammond with killing Fernando Gonzales, Steven Rice, and Brandon Munoz.

They each died in separate shootings -- Gonzales in September 2020, and Rice and Munoz just days apart in the fall of 2022. There were witnesses.

"Both Edward Gonzalez and Mr. Zachary Nelson identified the defendant as the shooter," Smith said.

Prosecutors have put the three charges together in one triple-murder case. They say there is plenty of evidence to show Hammond pulls out a gun and kills when he gets mad.

But Hammond's defense attorney says that is not true. He says the shootings are three separate incidents, and Hammond acted in self-defense, not once, not twice, but all three times.

"And you'll hear testimony that says prior to any shooting, there was voice and arguments going on," defense attorney, Richard Beshwate said. "We believe the evidence will show it's another act of self-defense, ladies and gentlemen."

As the defense attorney made his argument, Hammond nodded along. The 28-year-old now faces up to life in prison.

It will be several weeks until the jury even begins deliberating. There are dozens of witnesses and hundreds of exhibits for attorneys to present.

On Monday, jurors heard from a key witness. Action News cannot show his face or name him, but his testimony was revealing and suggested a possible reason for the tension that led up to the first shooting.

"They were talking about gangs," the witness said. "Because Fernando was blue, and the other guy was red," he added later.

