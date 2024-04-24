Officer testifies about third man prosecutors say Andrew Hammond killed

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno jury heard evidence about Andrew Hammond's last act on Tuesday.

Clovis Police Officer Amandeep Singh detailed his investigation of a deadly shooting.

"From my understanding, I was advised that somebody was shot inside the residence, and that's why me and Sergeant Ruiz went," the officer said.

The shooting took the life of Brandon Munoz, who was inside a home on North Anna Street near Gettysburg Avenue.

Police were doing a welfare check in November 2022 when they found Munoz lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators soon said they had their man - Andrew Hammond - because of a description given by a witness.

"She provided me with a last name and a general appearance," Officer Singh said.

The prosecutor pushed Officer Singh further, wanting the jury to hear that a witness identified Hammond.

"And the last name she gave?" the prosecutor asked. "Hammond," the officer said.

But as Officer Singh answered, the defense attorney pushed back, saying it was hearsay. He asked the judge to strike it from the record. Judge Jonathan Conklin agreed.

"I sustained the objection, and the answer is stricken," Judge Conklin told the jury. "The question may be rephrased."

Tuesday's back-and-forth comes as a Fresno jury continues to hear evidence in the lengthy Andrew Hammond trial.

The 28-year-old is accused of three murders in three separate shootings that killed Fernando Gonzalez, Steven Rice, and Brandon Munoz.

Prosecutors have been going through each, making their case one by one. Munoz was the last of the three men investigators say Hammond killed between 2020 and 2022.

More witnesses to the third shooting will take the stand and testify on Wednesday.

Prosecutors and the defense appear to be on track to hand the case to the jury next week.

