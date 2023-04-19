Firefighters rescue puppy from abandoned apartment in Merced

A federal grand jury has indicted a Clovis man accused of making millions of dollars by selling stolen catalytic converters.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A malnourished dog managed to get help from firefighters by setting off a fire alarm at an abandoned apartment in Merced.

Merced Emergency response crews received a call on Saturday around 7 p.m. about a smoke alarm at West Gate Apartments near R and West 19th streets.

Residents told first responders they could hear the alarm and saw water coming from the apartment.

When firefighters arrived, they were surprised to find a puppy that had been left alone in the apartment.

"The dog was within a wire kennel. The dog managed to get himself out of the wire kennel, was in search of food and water, trying to survive. Made its way to a pipe and burst a pipe," said Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker.

He said the puppy was living in the apartment alone for about a week.

Sharon Lohman is the Founder and President of a non-profit called new beginnings for Merced County Animals. She was shocked to hear of another dog being left alone for so long.

"To do this to an animal is not the answer. There are so many other solutions. In the city of Merced, they could have contacted Merced City Police Department and had one of the animal control officers come out, but you don't leave a dog like this," said Lohman.

She said in the last few years, more people are dumping dogs and leaving them unattended.

"I ache for that particular dog, but I don't understand why people do this it makes no sense," said Lohman.

She said people are not adopting pets like they used to.

For example, one pet owner reached out to her for help because of the high cost of dog food.

Across the country, animal shelters are full, but Lohman says she still can't justify people neglecting them.

The puppy that was rescued is currently being held at the Merced County Animal Shelter.

Lohman hopes to help find the four-legged friend a home soon.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the Merced Police Department said the dog's owner is being investigated for felony animal abuse.

