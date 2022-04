Fresno Firefighters are on scene of a working apartment fire in the area of E. Kings Canyon/S. Argyle pic.twitter.com/Ql4UQJGOGR — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 14, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to put out a large apartment fire burning in southeast Fresno.Crews responded to a home on Argyle Avenue near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue Thursday afternoon.Further information wasn't immediately available.Authorities are asking the public to stay out of the area while fire crews work to douse the flames.